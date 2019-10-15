close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya case

Can’t change birthplace of Lord Ram, Babur committed a historical mistake: Hindu party to SC

Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Mahant Suresh Das, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that there are 50-55 mosques in Ayodhya where Muslims can offer namaz but it is impossible for Hindus to change the birth place of Lord Ram.

Can’t change birthplace of Lord Ram, Babur committed a historical mistake: Hindu party to SC
Pic courtesy: Reuters

The counsel for a Hindu party on Tuesday said a Supreme Court bench hearing the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute case that Mughal emperor Babur had committed a historical wrong by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and the time has come to rectify this mistake.

Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Mahant Suresh Das, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that there are 50-55 mosques in Ayodhya where Muslims can offer namaz but it is impossible for Hindus to change the birth place of Lord Ram.

Parasaran argued that Babur conquered India and placed himself above law by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram. During the hearing, the SC bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, asked several questions to Parasaran on several legal issues.

Live TV

The SC bench also asked whether Muslims have the rights to seek a decree of declaration with regard to the disputed property even after the demolition of 'Babri masjid' in 1992. "They say, once a mosque always a mosque, do you support this? the bench asked Parasaran. "No, I do not support it. I will say once a temple always a temple," Parasaran replied. The SC bench responded saying that Muslim parties have argued that they can seek a decree of declaration for the property even if the structure was demolished in 1992.

The arguments were made on 39th day of hearing in this case. It is to be noted that fourteen appeals have been filed in the SC challenging the judgment passed by Allahabad High Court in 2010. In its judgment, the Allahabad HC had ruled that 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Tags:
Ayodhya caseRam JanambhoomiUttar PradeshAyodhya
Next
Story

Another Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank customer dies in Mumbai, second death in less than 24 hours

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 15th October 2019