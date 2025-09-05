Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav often rues the missed chance of forming a government in 2020 when his party emerged as the single largest one in the Bihar assembly polls. While Tejashwi has been vocal about Rahul Gandhi being the PM face of the INDIA bloc, the INDIA bloc parties still harbour apprehensions against him and shy away from naming him as the CM face of the Mahagathandhan. As Bihar inches closer to its crucial 2025 Assembly elections, Tejashwi is making headlines once again. Being the scion of Bihar’s influential Yadav clan, the former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has emerged as a political force that cannot be taken lightly by the ruling NDA. Tejashwi Yadav’s strategy and poll speeches are being closely watched, not only as a test of his personal leadership but as a litmus test for the broader INDIA bloc’s unity and viability.

After years of navigating the complex and often turbulent political landscape of Bihar, the 34-year-old leader is crafting a strategy to position himself as the face of a resurgent opposition in the state. With the alliance dynamics shifting and the BJP-led NDA facing setbacks, Tejashwi, if he manages to win the polls, could mark a new chapter in Bihar’s political narrative.

Bihar has largely seen senior-aged politicians at the helm most of the time, and Tejashwi’s youthful charm appeals to young voters. His strategy combines generational appeal, caste calculus, administrative pragmatism, and a pointed ideological contrast to the BJP-JDU alliance. As he prepares for what could be the most consequential election of his career, the central question arises - Can Tejashwi Yadav become the defining face of Bihar’s opposition?

Youthful Energy And Political Legacy

As the leader of RJD, Tejashwi represents both the legacy of his father, Lalu Yadav, and the promise of a new generation of leadership. Despite criticism about his inexperience, he has slowly built a persona that appeals to the youth, the marginalised, and the underprivileged sections of society. His ability to mobilise rural voters, especially in the Yadav-dominated regions, has grown exponentially over the past few years.

During his brief but impactful tenure as Deputy CM (2022–2024), Tejashwi took charge of key portfolios, especially labour and health. He earned praise for expanding employment opportunities through public recruitment drives, most notably hiring over 2 lakh government employees, a central promise of his “Rozgar Yatra.” His performance bolstered his image as a capable administrator, not just a dynast.

Tejashwi knows the pulse of Bihar - a state marred by the migration of both skilled and non-skilled workforces. Employment, dignity, and equal opportunity can work magic in Bihar. In a state where youth unemployment consistently ranks among the highest in India, youth see a silver lining in his promise of “10 lakh government jobs”.

A Pragmatic Approach To Alliances

One of Tejashwi’s key strengths lies in his pragmatism when it comes to forging political alliances. His strong ties with secular forces, particularly his alliance with Congress and the Left, are crucial for the upcoming elections. After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi has managed the RJD’s relationships with regional players and the national party Congress effectively. This has earned him credibility as a leader who stands by his alliance partners.

BJP’s Counter-strategy And Nitish Kumar’s Position

Tejashwi has managed to position himself as a credible challenger to the BJP-led NDA. However, his rise coincides with an increasingly uncertain position for Nitish Kumar, whose influence has waned after his party’s alliance with the BJP faltered. The question remains whether Nitish, once Bihar’s unchallenged leader, will back Tejashwi’s leadership within the opposition camp or will pursue his own political ambitions. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to counter Tejashwi’s populist appeal by pushing their development agenda and focusing on governance rather than dynastic politics.

Challenges Ahead

However, Tejashwi faces significant challenges in his quest to lead the opposition in Bihar. While his charisma has been effective in mobilising crowds during rallies, he still needs to convince the electorate that he can deliver on promises of governance, against the charges of ‘jungle-raj’. With the state's infrastructure lagging and unemployment at alarming rates, his promises of welfare and development will be put to the test. Critics argue that he has yet to prove his leadership beyond political speeches, and his ability to transition from a son of a political dynasty to a true leader of the masses remains to be fully tested.