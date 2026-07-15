/Can US seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition? What India can do if Washington makes the request

New Delhi: The United States has named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a major crackdown on international organised crime, accusing his network of involvement in murder, drug trafficking, extortion and other serious offences. What can India legally do if Washington formally seeks Bishnoi’s extradition?
The answer is yes, but only through a lengthy legal process governed by the extradition treaty between the two countries. Bishnoi is presently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, and any decision on his extradition would depend on both legal procedures and the Indian government's stand.
The latest action comes after US authorities announced charges against members of three India-based criminal groups, including the Bishnoi gang. In all, 37 people have been named across three indictments, while 24 suspects have been arrested from the United States, Canada and Europe as part of a wider investigation into transnational organised crime. The cases cover allegations of contract killings, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, illegal arms trafficking and the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
One of the indictments filed by a federal grand jury on June 25 accuses 17 people of running a criminal enterprise allegedly involved in organised crime across several countries, including the United States and Canada. US prosecutors have alleged that Bishnoi and Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, ordered Nijjar's killing in Canada.
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, another gangster lodged in an Indian jail, has also been named in the wider investigation.
Legal experts say the India-US Extradition Treaty, signed in 1997, allows either country to seek the extradition of a person accused of offences punishable under the laws of both nations. The offence must carry a prison term of at least one year.
The request has to be made through diplomatic channels and must include documents such as the charges, arrest warrant, facts of the case, applicable laws and evidence supporting prosecution. If the person has been convicted, the requesting country must also provide a copy of the judgment or a judicial certificate confirming the conviction.
The treaty provides a legal route for such requests. The United States can send a formal request, after which Indian courts and the government will act according to law.
The process takes considerable time. It depends on how the government wants to proceed. If it wants to hand over the accused, the process can move faster. If not, such cases can continue for years. Extradition is not something that takes place so fast.
Why US courts are dealing with the Nijjar murder when the killing took place in Canada.
According to the US indictments, the alleged criminal organisation was operating not only in Canada but also in the United States. Prosecutors claim the gang was involved in extortion, narcotics trafficking and other organised crimes in America, making the alleged murder part of a broader criminal enterprise under investigation.
Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. US prosecutors allege that Bishnoi and Goldy Brar ordered the killing. They also accuse the gang of targeting religious and political leaders and attempting to extort members of the community, including victims in California.
Under US law, prosecutors can pursue criminal organisations whose activities extend into the United States even if some offences were committed abroad. For example, if extortion threats are issued in Los Angeles or drugs are trafficked across the US-Canada border, those acts can form part of a wider federal prosecution.
The indictments accuse several suspects of conspiracy to commit fraud, attempted extortion under the Hobbs Act, drug distribution, illegal firearms trafficking and possession of machine guns.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the alleged criminal network carried out illegal activities in the United States and had several members operating there. Investigators also alleged that Bishnoi continued directing the gang from prison using smuggled mobile phones and internet-based communication devices.
US prosecutors say the accused are not facing charges only over the Nijjar case. They have also been named for offences allegedly committed within the United States. Authorities argue that the gang's international structure and its links with criminal activities on American soil give US courts the authority to prosecute the case.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme said international cooperation is the most effective way to tackle organised crime.
"The most effective way to combat transnational organised crime is for multiple law enforcement agencies to work together to target criminals where they operate," he said.
"We have collectively disrupted organised criminals who used murder and intimidation to extort people in both Canada and the United States. We will continue doing everything we can to keep people safe in Canada, the United States and around the world.”
Experts believe any extradition request would be handled under the India-US extradition treaty rather than becoming a diplomatic dispute.
Honouring treaty obligations could strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The US administration also understands that India is sensitive about such matters, they said.
They added that disagreements over such cases have previously become political issues within India, but both countries would still have to respect the treaty.
Dr Kumar also referred to the David Headley case as an example of security cooperation between the two countries. Although Headley was not extradited to India after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he assisted Indian investigators while serving his sentence in the United States.
Another accused in the same case, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, was extradited to India from the United States on April 10, 2025, arrested by the National Investigation Agency after arriving in Delhi and later sent to judicial custody.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.