Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Can US seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition? What India can do if Washington makes the request

Can US seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition? What India can do if Washington makes the request

The answer is yes, but only through a lengthy legal process governed by the extradition treaty between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:04 AM IST
Can US seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition? What India can do if Washington makes the request
Image Credit: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quote of the day by Socrates: 'Prefer knowledge to wealth, for the one is transitory...'
quote of the day5 min ago
2
Trump Russia Sanctions Bill38 min ago
3
Entertainment40 min ago
4
us iran war2 hrs ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20262 hrs ago