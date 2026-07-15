/Can US seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s extradition? What India can do if Washington makes the request

The latest action comes after US authorities announced charges against members of three India-based criminal groups, including the Bishnoi gang. In all, 37 people have been named across three indictments, while 24 suspects have been arrested from the United States, Canada and Europe as part of a wider investigation into transnational organised crime. The cases cover allegations of contract killings, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, illegal arms trafficking and the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.