Can Vijay become the next MGR of Tamil Nadu politics?

Tamil Nadu's political arena has long been defined by fierce mimetic rivalries and the rise of cinema icons into political leaders.

Since 1967, the Dravidian powerhouses, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), founded in 1949 by C.N. Annadurai as a bold counter to Congress dominance, and its offshoot, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), launched in 1972 by superstar actor M.G. Ramachandran after his dramatic split from DMK, have alternated governance through welfare schemes, development drives, and a deep resonance with Tamil pride and culture, leaving less room for other contenders.

Yet, winds shifted in 2024 when larger-than-life actor Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), channeling his massive fanbase against the entrenched giants, corruption, and dynastic politics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Tamil Nadu elections looming, the high-stakes buildup and fierce campaigning have ignited a tight three-way contest—DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK, yet the burning question remains: Can Vijay emerge as the next MGR in the state's politics?

When MGR launched AIADMK in 1972 after dramatic DMK rifts, it wasn't a mere rebellion; its ideological core was anchored in "Annaism," C.N.

Annadurai's blueprint of social justice, secularism, rationalism, socialism, state autonomy, and Dravidian cultural pride, all without undermining national unity.

This vision fueled AIADMK's push for a classless, casteless society: individual dignity, cross-caste justice, Tamil pride blended with humanism, inclusivity, and equal opportunities across India's diverse cultures.

Vijay's 2024 TVK entry echoes this playbook. Built on anti-corruption fervor, sharp critiques of Dravidian parties, and a bold anti-dynasty stance, TVK positions itself as a fresh alternative.

Far from ditching roots, Vijay vocally honors Periyar, Ambedkar, and Tamil icons, framing TVK as inclusive power-sharing, questioning DMK-AIADMK narratives while carving space to redraw Tamil culture.

MGR proved stardom to the voters. In 1977's fragmented field, anti-incumbency propelled AIADMK to 30% share and 130+ seats, toppling incumbents.

Vijay taps a massive fanbase, especially youth, amid welfare fatigue and scandals. Several pre-poll surveys show TVK at 9-15% (projecting 6-50 seats), while DMK alliances projected with 40-45% (150-189 seats).

Both MGR and Vijay disrupt duopolies with charisma, ideology tweaks, and timing.

With the April 23, 2026, elections looming, Vijay is mobilising his massive fanbase against corruption and entrenched dynasty politics dominating Tamil Nadu's parties.

He could shake up the state and emerge as the next transformative leader like MGR—but that towering legacy still feels distant today.



