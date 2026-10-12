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Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India for talks with EAM Jaishankar

According to an announcement by Global Affairs Canada on Monday, Anand will visit India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 13 to 16.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India for talks with EAM Jaishankar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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