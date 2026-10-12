/Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India for talks with EAM Jaishankar

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand will visit India this week for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on trade, energy, security and defence cooperation, as Ottawa seeks to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with New Delhi.
According to an announcement by Global Affairs Canada on Monday, Anand will visit India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 13 to 16.
During her stay in India, Anand will meet Jaishankar to discuss key areas of cooperation outlined in the bilateral roadmap, including trade, energy, people-to-people ties, security and defence.
The meeting will be the 11th between the two foreign ministers since September 2025, underlining the continued high-level engagement between the two countries.
The visit comes as India and Canada seek to expand their economic and strategic partnership. Bilateral trade reached $30.4 billion in 2025, including $11 billion in goods, according to figures released by the Canadian government.
Apart from her meeting with Jaishankar, Anand will participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, where she is scheduled to join a panel discussion on the role of middle powers and the changing global order.
Global Affairs Canada said Anand would stress the importance of multilateral and plurilateral cooperation amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. She will also highlight Canada's position as a reliable partner for India and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
The discussions are expected to cover economic and strategic priorities as both countries look to strengthen cooperation in response to changing global economic and security conditions.
India and Canada have maintained diplomatic relations for nearly 80 years and share extensive people-to-people ties. Their economic relationship spans trade in goods and services, with bilateral exchanges reaching $30.4 billion in 2025.
The latest visit marks another step in renewed diplomatic engagement between Ottawa and New Delhi, with trade, energy and defence cooperation among the key areas on the agenda.
Following her engagements in India, Anand will travel to the United Arab Emirates for talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation, enhancing security and promoting shared prosperity.
Anand is also scheduled to meet senior government officials and business leaders to explore opportunities for closer commercial partnerships. Canada has identified defence and security, artificial intelligence, innovation and people-to-people ties as key areas for cooperation with the UAE.
The visit will build on commitments made during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the UAE in November 2025. It was the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to the country in more than four decades.
That visit established a roadmap for closer cooperation in trade, investment, regional security and exchanges between the two countries.
Canada has described its relationship with the UAE as one of its fastest-growing partnerships in the Middle East, building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations.
(With IANS inputs)
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