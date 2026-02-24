Canada moves to revoke citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana ahead of Mark Carney's India visit

Ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's India visit on February 26, his government has initiated the process to revoke the citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Pakistan-born businessman is currently in India's custody, awaiting trial for his role in planning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, that claimed more than 160 lives.

This move comes as Ottawa seeks to mend ties with New Delhi, which plunged to its lowest under former PM Justin Trudeau.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to documents obtained by Global News, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has informed Rana of its intention to revoke the Canadian citizenship he acquired in 2001. The 65-year-old had immigrated to Canada in 1997.

However, the Canadian government's move to strip Rana of the citizenship is not actually based on terrorism allegations. In its notice, IRCC revealed that Rana obtained citizenship through misrepresentation. The department alleged that he gave false information about his residency in Canada when applying for citizenship in 2000.

As per the IRCC report, Rana claimed he had lived in Ottawa and Toronto for four years ahead of applying for the citizenship and declared only a six-day absence from the country meanwhile. However, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s investigation revealed that he had allegedly spent most of that time in Chicago, where he had owned several properties and operated business, comprising an immigration consultancy and a grocery store.

The IRCC accused him of engaging in "a serious and deliberate deception," saying that his failure to report extended absences caused authorities to incorrectly determine that he met the residency requirements for Canadian citizenship.



In its letter dated May 31, 2024, the department notified Rana that his alleged misrepresentation had manipulated the decision-makers into granting citizenship while he did not meet eligibility criteria.

The case has now been referred to the Federal Court of Canada, which holds the ultimate authority to decide whether the citizenship was acquired through misrepresentation, fraud, or the concealment of material facts.

Rana's legal counsel has challenged the IRRC's revocation move, stating that the decision was unfair and infringed upon his rights.

An immigration department spokesperson said that revoking citizenship in cases of misrepresentation is a necessary step to safeguard the integrity of Canada’s citizenship system. The spokesperson emphasised that such decisions are not made lightly and that the Federal Court oversees the process to ensure fairness.

A review of previous cases showed that revocations of this nature are rare, with only a few instances reported over the past decade, according to Global News.

On April 10, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested Rana following his extradition from the United States. He was brought to New Delhi on a special flight from Los Angeles, accompanied by senior officials from the National Security Guard and the NIA.