Canada Rejects Three In Four Indian Study Permit Applications Amid Immigration Clampdown

Canada’s tightening of its international student visa rules has hit Indian applicants particularly hard, with government data revealing a sharp rise in study permit refusals. Once a top destination for Indian students, Canada is losing some of its appeal.

As part of broader efforts to curb temporary migration and tackle student visa fraud, Canada reduced the number of international student permits for the second consecutive year in early 2025.

Recent data shows that approximately 74% of Indian applications for study permits in August 2025 were rejected, up from about 32% in August 2023. By comparison, the overall rejection rate for study permits in those months was around 40%, while 24% of Chinese applications were refused in August 2025.

The number of Indian applicants has also fallen sharply, from 20,900 in August 2023, when Indians represented just over a quarter of all applicants, to 4,515 in August 2025. India has historically been Canada’s top source of international students, but in August 2025, it also recorded the highest refusal rate among countries with over 1,000 approved applicants.

The spike in refusals comes amid efforts to improve Canada-India relations after over a year of diplomatic tension, following former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations of Indian government involvement in the 2023 murder of a Canadian citizen in Surrey, British Columbia, a claim India has repeatedly denied.

Crackdown On Fraud

Canadian authorities have cited fraud concerns as a key reason for stricter scrutiny. In 2023, nearly 1,550 study permit applications linked to fraudulent letters of acceptance were uncovered, most originating from India. Last year, Canada’s strengthened verification system detected over 14,000 potentially fraudulent letters of acceptance across all applicants.

The immigration department has also increased financial requirements for international students and implemented enhanced verification procedures.

The Indian embassy in Ottawa acknowledged the high rejection rate, noting that the issuance of study permits is Canada’s prerogative. The embassy added, “However, we would like to emphasise that some of the best quality students available in the world are from India, and Canadian institutions have in the past greatly benefited from the talent and academic excellence of these students.”

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told Reuters during an October visit to India that while the Canadian government is concerned about maintaining the integrity of its immigration system, it remains keen to continue hosting Indian students.

Decline In Indian Enrolment

Education consultants report heightened scrutiny for Indian applicants. Michael Pietrocarlo of Border Pass, which assists visa applicants, explained, “It’s not enough just to provide bank statements. Students often have to show exactly where the money came from to prove their eligibility.”

Several Canadian universities have seen a marked drop in Indian enrolment. The University of Waterloo, home to Canada’s largest engineering school, has experienced a two-thirds decline in Indian undergraduates and postgraduates over the past three to four years. Associate Vice President Ian VanderBurgh attributed the fall largely to government-imposed caps on foreign student visas, which have reshaped the student body, “We pride ourselves on being an international university,” he said.

The University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan have also reported a decline in Indian student numbers.

Jaspreet Singh, founder of the International Sikh Students Association, recalled that when he arrived in Canada from India in 2015, government campaigns encouraged newcomers to “Study, work, stay.” He said the attitude has since changed. Singh is not surprised by the rising rejection rate, acknowledging concerns about fraud, but he noted that some rejected applicants appear unconcerned. “They are happy they didn’t come,” he said, as permanent residency and employment prospects have become more challenging.