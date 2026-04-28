Canada to give PR to hundreds of workers: Will Indians also become permanent residents?

Canada PR: British Columbia in Canada has announced a new immigration initiative, which will offer permanent residency (PR) to hundreds of foreign workers, including Indians. The move is meant to address staffing shortages in healthcare support services, especially in smaller towns and remote parts of the province.

Under this plan, around 250 workers employed in cleaning and security roles at government hospitals and clinics will be eligible for PR. Applications for the programme are expected to open in June 2026.

The programme is being introduced by the British Columbia government under its Provincial Nominee Programme (BC PNP). Selection will be based on an “Expression of Interest” system, where eligible workers can apply and be shortlisted.

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Who to apply

The new pathway is limited to workers already employed in healthcare facilities in British Columbia, specifically in cleaning and security roles. These positions are not usually included in most existing PR pathways, which is why the province has introduced a separate route for them.

The provincial government says the aim is to support essential services in hospitals, especially in rural and remote regions where staffing shortages are more common.

It also clarified that this programme is different from the existing healthcare stream, which is meant for doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists.

How the system works

In Canada’s immigration structure, provincial governments can nominate candidates under their own programmes. Once nominated, the federal government processes and grants PR.

Under this new plan, British Columbia will first shortlist candidates through the Expression of Interest system. The detailed rules and eligibility conditions are expected to be released before June 2026.

Why this matters for workers

For many foreign workers, including Indians working in hospital support roles, this announcement opens a new route to long-term settlement in Canada. Once granted PR, workers can also become eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship in the future.

The provincial government has said the programme is meant to recognise the role of support staff in keeping healthcare services running, especially outside major urban centres.

Limited seats, higher competition

Only 250 spots are available under this pathway, which is expected to make the selection process competitive. Authorities have advised eligible workers to stay updated with official announcements and keep their documents ready ahead of the application window.