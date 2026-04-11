Canada visa wait drops for Indians – Planning a trip? Here's what changed

New Delhi: If you have been planning a trip, study or family visit to Canada, the wait may not be as long as before. According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), visa processing times have come down across several categories. Indian applicants are among those seeing faster decisions.

The updated timelines show that Canada’s visa processing has picked up pace in recent weeks. This offers some relief to applicants who had been facing long delays.

Visitor visa for Indians now faster

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The biggest change has come in visitor visas for Indian applicants. According to IRCC, its processing time has dropped from 37 days to 23 days.

This means Indian travellers may now get to know about status of their application in nearly two weeks earlier than before. This reduction could make planning easier for families planning visits, tourists preparing travel plans and those heading to Canada for short stays.

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The change comes after months when many applicants complained about longer waiting periods and uncertain timelines.

Study permits also see improvement

Students planning to study in Canada are also seeing faster processing. The study permit timeline for Indian applicants has moved from four weeks to three weeks.

This shorter processing time could help students get clarity sooner, especially those preparing for upcoming academic sessions in Canadian universities and colleges.

Quicker decisions can help students plan better around admissions, accommodation and travel arrangements.

Work permit processing

While visitor and study visas became faster, the work permit category shows a mixed scenario.

Work permit processing for Indian applicants has slightly increased from seven weeks to eight weeks. Even with this rise, applicants from some other countries are also witnessing improvements in certain cases.

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For example, Pakistan has seen one of the biggest improvements. Work permit processing time there has dropped from 29 weeks to 16 weeks. In the United States, work permit applications are now being processed in seven weeks instead of eight.

Study permit changes abroad

The updated data also shows improvements for applicants from the United States and Nigeria, where study permit processing time has reduced by one week each.

However, study permit processing for Pakistan has seen a slight increase, indicating that processing times may vary based on application volumes and other factors.

Super visa processing speeds up

Often used by parents and grandparents visiting family members in Canada, the Super Visa category has also seen faster processing times.

Super Visa processing for Indian applicants has dropped from 202 days to 182 days. In the United States, processing has reduced from 185 days to 164 days, while Pakistan has also seen improvement, with processing times falling from 122 days to 107 days.

Applicants from Nigeria and the Philippines have also seen reductions in waiting time.

What this means for Indian applicants

Overall, Canada’s visa processing has become faster across several categories. Indian applicants are likely to benefit most from quicker decisions in visitor visas and study permits, where processing periods have clearly shortened.

Applicants planning travel, higher studies or family visits could now move their plans forward sooner as shorter waiting periods make decision-making faster and more predictable.