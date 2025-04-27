Canadian National Held In Varanasi After Calling Bomb Hoax On IndiGo Flight

A Canadian national was handed over to the police after he called a bomb hoax on an Indigo flight in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The police informed on Sunday that a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered.

The Indigo flight had taken off from Varanasi on Saturday when the Canadian national passenger, Nishant, said that there was a bomb inside it.

Akash Patel, DCP, Gomti zone, Varanasi, in a video on the social media platform X, informed that emergency protocol was initiated after the information was received and the flight landed at Varanasi airport. After checking the luggage of passengers, it was determined that the bomb information was a hoax.

He said, " Yesterday, on 26th April, a passenger in the IndiGo flight which took off from Varanasi, said that there was a bomb inside the flight. After that, emergency protocols were initiated, and the flight was made to land at Varanasi airport. The plane and the luggage of the passengers were checked. Later, it was found out that the information was a hoax."

The DCP added that Nishat gave this information and was handed over to the police. In the interrogation, it was revealed that he gave the hoax to delay the airport operations.

"The passenger, Nishant, who gave this information, a Canadian citizen, was handed over to the Police. All the security agencies interrogated him, and it was revealed that he had given false information to delay the airport operations," he continued.

DCP Patel also stated that an FIR is being registered against Nishant under appropriate sections and that the Canadian High Commission will also be informed.

(with ANI inputs)