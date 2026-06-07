Cancelled meeting, a flight to Delhi - What's brewing in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?

West Bengal politics: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday left for Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting set to take place on June 8. She also reportedly cancelled her meeting with her party councillors in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Also Read: INDIA Bloc strain widens ahead of key June 8 meet, CPI(M) and JMM protest Congress’s regional moves

Mamata Banerjee's cancelled meeting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An intimation about the cancellation of the meeting was sent to the councillors who were earlier asked to be present at the party’s state headquarters, Trinamool Bhavan, on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday.

However, the councillors have not specified the reason behind the cancellation.

Sunday’s meeting with the councillors of KMC was said to be crucial amid the resignation of Firhad Hakim, the former West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and ex-Mayor of the KMC.

Following his resignation last week, the new state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has sent a notice to the KMC authorities on Saturday evening asking the latter to clarify why the current Trinamool Congress-controlled board in KMC should not be dissolved amid the mayor’s resignation.

After the BJP's victory in West Bengal, the TMC has also faced internal dissent.

Mamata Banerjee's INDIA bloc meeting

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has decided to fly to New Delhi to attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc on Monday. Her nephew and the Trinamool Congress’ general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, left for New Delhi on Saturday.

This is the first meeting of the INDIA bloc after the Trinamool Congress lost the West Bengal assembly elections 2026.

Meanwhile, this meeting is crucial for the Opposition for various reasons, including addressing the differences within the INDIA bloc.

DMK, which has been a pillar of the INDIA bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over "betrayal" by Congress in Tamil Nadu, which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the election results were announced.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee clips Bhaipo's wings: How Didi moved to rein in Abhishek without letting him go