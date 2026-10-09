/‘Cannot bring everything to halt’: SC raises concern over metro closure ahead of CJP protest in Delhi

"Humara andolan ho kar rahega. Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site; Article 19 gives the fundamental right to protest. So, what is the need to get permission? Did they take permission before deleting 13 crore votes? You want that we should not agitate against those who are rigging elections? This cannot be possible. The country cannot run like this. To save the nation, we will protest," said Dipke.