/‘Cannot bring everything to halt’: SC raises concern over metro closure ahead of CJP protest in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday raised concerns over the closure of Metro station entry gates of 57 metro stations ahead of the October 10 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, warning that the move could disrupt travel for thousands of commuters, including students, employees and senior citizens travelling from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other parts of Delhi-NCR.
Questioning the decision, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “Everybody does not have a car… You cannot bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility.”
During the hearing on petitions challenging restrictions imposed ahead of the protest, the court observed that the government was entitled to introduce regulatory measures but could not use security concerns as a reason to bring all activities to a standstill.
The CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government could take appropriate security measures if it apprehended uncontrolled movement or the involvement of anti-social or anti-national elements during the demonstration.
However, he pointed out that CCTV cameras were installed at railway and Metro stations and that other security measures could also be considered. Ordinary citizens, he stressed, must retain access to public transport.
Mehta told the court that he would consult the government on the proposed closure of Metro station entry gates.
He added that the restrictions could be regulated and reviewed periodically, depending on how the situation developed.
The CJI also called for a review of road closures ahead of the October 10 protest, stressing that commuters should be informed about alternative routes wherever barricades restrict traffic movement.
Mehta said he would convey the court’s concerns to the government, adding that an impression was being created that something was wrong.
The hearing comes amid wider security preparations across Delhi-NCR ahead of the CJP demonstration.
Indian Railways has cancelled several mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been deployed alongside Delhi and Noida Police at the Chilla border, which is scheduled to be sealed from 9 pm.
Police have conducted mock drills in Seelampur and Gokalpuri as part of the preparations.
Delhi Police has also issued an open letter to citizens ahead of the protest.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the restrictions and alleged detentions, vowing to march to Jantar Mantar, citing Article 19 of the Indian constitution.
"Humara andolan ho kar rahega. Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site; Article 19 gives the fundamental right to protest. So, what is the need to get permission? Did they take permission before deleting 13 crore votes? You want that we should not agitate against those who are rigging elections? This cannot be possible. The country cannot run like this. To save the nation, we will protest," said Dipke.
Meanwhile, the government has alleged that female police officers were molested during a protest led by Rahul Gandhi. The allegation has emerged amid the wider debate over demonstrations and law-and-order arrangements in the capital.
The Supreme Court’s observations underline the need to balance security preparations with the public’s right to use essential transport facilities ahead of the planned protest.
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