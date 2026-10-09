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‘Cannot bring everything to halt’: SC raises concern over metro closure ahead of CJP protest in Delhi

Questioning the decision, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “Everybody does not have a car… You cannot bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
‘Cannot bring everything to halt’: SC raises concern over metro closure ahead of CJP protest in Delhi
Image Credit: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. (IANS)

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