‘Cannot Prevent Such Incidents By Only...’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud On Pune Bus Rape

Pune Bus Rape: Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday emphasised that laws alone cannot prevent crimes against women, stressing the need for their proper implementation. He recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya case while commenting on the recent rape of a woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Pune.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by history-sheeter Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37) early Tuesday morning inside an ST bus at Pune's Swargate depot. Police have formed 13 teams to track him down and announced Rs 1 Lakh reward for information leading to the accused’s arrest.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Chandrachud said, "We cannot prevent such incidents by only having laws. Besides laws, huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of society and proper implementation of the laws made for women. A large number of women go to work etc. Hence, the laws made for them should be properly implemented so that they feel safe," reported PTI.

He highlighted the importance of "proper investigation, strong action, quick trial, and punishment," adding that "the legal system and the police have a big responsibility."

The Nirbhaya case in 2012 involved the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a Delhi bus. She later died from her injuries, sparking nationwide protests and legal reforms.

Pune Bus Rape

Swargate is one of Pune's largest MSRTC bus depots. The survivor told police that she was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district around 5:45 am on Tuesday when a man approached her. Addressing her as 'didi' (sister), he told her the bus for Satara was at another platform. He then led her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' AC bus, where he raped her before fleeing. The woman, who works in the medical field, initially hesitated to board as the bus was dark, but the man convinced her it was the correct vehicle.