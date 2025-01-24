Maharashtra News: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udvav Thackeray said on Thursday that anyone who spreads communal disharmony "can't be a Hindu". He also affirmed that the 'Hindutva' of his party is "clean". The former Maharashtra Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting, on the occasion of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary.

While speaking during the rally, Thackeray also challenged the BJP-led Centre for holding elections on ballot papers. "If you are ashamed, keep EVMs aside and hold elections using ballot papers. Anyone who spreads Hindu-Muslim enmity cannot be a Hindu. Our Hindutva is clean," he said.

Notably, the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election was a huge drubbing for Shiv Sena (UBT), reduced to 20 seats as the BJP-led Mahayuti, registered a landslide victory with 235 seats. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc, have been questioning the 'fairness' of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections and demanding that elections be held with ballot papers.

Earlier this month, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dismissed the suggestion of returning to paper ballots for voting, saying, "Returning to the outdated paper ballot system is unwarranted and regressive. This is aimed at derailing the election process."

This week, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections across constituencies. The petitioner had raised concerns regarding the use of EVMs, arguing that Section 61-A of the relevant law requires the respondent (Election Commission of India) to provide specific justifications for the use of EVMs in each constituency individually.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed the appeal, stating, "We find no merit in the present appeal, and the same is dismissed."

(With ANI Inputs)