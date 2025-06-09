The Meghalaya honeymoon murder case took an interesting turn after Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, stated that she had a good relationship with Sonam and currently not blaming her. She emphasised that the three men should be investigated first, followed by Sonam. However, Uma demanded strict action against Soman if she was responsible for the killing of Raj.

Reacting to her relations with Soman, Uma said, "If she has done all this, she will be punished... I don't know anything about the others who are reportedly involved... I had a good relationship with Sonam. I cannot blame Sonam right now."

"First, those three men should be investigated, and then Sonam should be investigated. We had wholeheartedly accepted her... If Sonam is responsible in any way, she will be punished... We have no idea about Sonam's relationship with Raj Kushwaha," she told to ANI.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Sonam Raghuvanshi found near Ghazipur, UP, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi says, "Before they got married, we wanted them to spend time together, but Sonam's mother was not open to this... If she has done all this, she will be…

After Sonam Raghuvanshi's surrender in the honeymoon murder case in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, her brother Govind Raghuvanshi said, "When she called me, I got emotional, and later informed the police. Until I meet her (Sonam), I cannot say anything. For the last 72 hours, I have been awake. It's been 20 days since I met her."