Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sounded the NDA’s poll bugle in Bihar’s Samastipur while warning people against the return of Jungle Raaj. Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi also praised the huge crowd turnout amid the ongoing festival season. The Prime Minister said that he can’t pull this much crowd even in Gujarat just a few days after Diwali.

“Two days after Diwali, if I had to gather even half of this crowd in Gujarat, it would not have been possible. Your turnout in this huge number amid the festivities is a blessing for us,” said PM Modi while adding that ‘the trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded and the entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar'.

PM Modi also extended greetings for the Chhath festivities to the people. "Bihar was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA government was formed in the state. During that time, the Congress-RJD alliance was in power at the Centre for 10 years. The Congress-RJD government put obstacles in Nitish Kumar's path and left no stone unturned to trouble the people of Bihar. The RJD used to take revenge on the people of Bihar for voting for Nitish Kumar. They also used to threaten the Congress, saying they would withdraw support from the government if it agreed to anything that Nitish Kumar or the NDA-BJP wanted," said Modi.

PM Narendra Modi added that under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory as Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate.

"These people (RJD-Congress leaders) are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. Those who are out on bail are out on bail in theft cases. Now their habit of stealing is such that they are engaged in stealing the title of Karpoori Thakur. The people of Bihar will never tolerate this insult to the leader of the people, Karpoori Thakur. They will never tolerate it..." said Modi.

He further said, "We have prioritized the interests of the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and extremely backward classes. Our government has taken an important decision to provide 10 percent reservation to the poor among the general category. It is the BJP NDA that has extended the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for another 10 years."

It is worth noting that Samastipur has been a stronghold of RJD since 2010. Akhtarul Islam Shahin has won the seat consecutively for three terms. In 2020, Shahin defeated JD-U's Ashwamedh Devi by 4,714 votes. The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking to retain its power.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.