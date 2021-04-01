CAPF personnel deployed to West Bengal Assembly election dies by suicide during 2nd phase of polling

New Delhi: A Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel has reportedly died by suicide while he was deployed to the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls on Thursday (April 1).
As per the latest reports, the personnel Kamal Ganguly hanged himself inside a polling booth at the Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Parganas district.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.