West Bengal assembly election 2021

CAPF personnel deployed to West Bengal Assembly election dies by suicide during 2nd phase of polling

The personnel hanged himself inside a polling booth at the Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Parganas district.

CAPF personnel deployed to West Bengal Assembly election dies by suicide during 2nd phase of polling
Representational Image

New Delhi: A Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel has reportedly died by suicide while he was deployed to the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls on Thursday (April 1).

As per the latest reports, the personnel Kamal Ganguly hanged himself inside a polling booth at the Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Parganas district.
 
 

 

