Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes first woman Army officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier, underwent rigorous training

The team of Sappers led by Captain Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 12:13 AM IST

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan underwent rigorous training including endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills, as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battleground on the Siachen Glacier. Captain Shiva Chouhan was put through rigorous training along with other personnel which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday. 

Also read: Captain Shiva Chauhan creates history, becomes 1st woman officer to be operationally deployed at Siachen glacier

She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, this year after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months. Earlier today, the Indian Army informed us about the feet achieved by Captain Shiva Chauhan. 

"Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, at the highest battlefield of the world," tweeted the official account of Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

The Twitter post has added the caption, `Breaking the Glass Ceiling`, celebrating Shiva`s feat. The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984. 

(With inputs from ANI)

