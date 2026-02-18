Delhi-NCR relief: GRAP-2 restrictions revoked as air quality hits 'moderate' levels

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has officially lifted all restrictions under Stage-II (Very Poor) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) effective Wednesday, February 18. This decision comes as a relief to residents and businesses. Pollution levels have consistently decreased over the past few days, helped by favorable weather conditions and light rain in the middle of the week.

Air quality update: AQI dips to 214

According to the latest bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 214 (Poor category) at 4:00 PM today. This is a significant improvement from 261 on February 16 and 249 on February 17.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CAQM Sub-Committee noted that the recent weather changes have allowed pollutants to disperse better. Forecasts from the IMD/IITM suggest that air quality may fluctuate between the 'Moderate' and 'Poor' categories in the coming days.

What changes now? (Stage-II revocation)

With Stage-II restrictions lifted, several strict measures have been rolled back, including

Diesel generators: The strict schedule for regulated operations of diesel generator sets across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is eased.

Parking fees: The requirement to increase parking fees to discourage private transport has been removed.

Public transport: While high frequency for metro and bus services is encouraged, the mandatory addition of extra fleets under Stage-II is no longer strictly enforced.

GRAP Stage-I remains in force

Despite lifting Stage-II, the Commission emphasized that GRAP Stage-I (Poor) actions will remain in effect across the entire NCR.

All agencies have been directed to maintain strict monitoring, focusing on:

Dust control: Continued mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads.

Construction sites: Enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

Waste management: Strict ban on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste.

Authorities have urged citizens to keep using public transport when possible and to follow the Citizen Charter of Stage-I to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

ALSO READ | Double debunked: After Chinese robodog, Galgotias' 'in-house' drone ID'd as Korean import | Viral video