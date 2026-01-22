CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Thursday (January 22) in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.





A statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, read, the Sub-Committee had invoked Stage III of GRAP on 16.01.2026, following a deterioration in Delhi's average AQI. Subsequently, Delhi's air quality showed a downward trend. As per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI improved from 378 on 20.01.2026 to 330 on 21.01.2026 and 322 on 21.01.2026. In view of this improving trend and based on air quality and meteorological forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the CAQM Sub-Committee met today to review the situation.The Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 322 today i.e. 22.01.2026. Forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in the "moderate" to "poor" category in coming days. Therefore, keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of extant GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP today unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-III of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.Further, all actions under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days. Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP in order to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of extant GRAP in NCR.Construction & Demolition project sites etc. which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various Statutory Directions, rules, guidelines etc. shall under no circumstances, resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission.While GRAP Stage-III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP.The Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM.