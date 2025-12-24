CAQM Sub-Committee Revokes Stage-4 Of GRAP Across Delhi NCR With Immediate Effect

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP on Wednesday revoked Stage-IV of the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions, issued a modified schedule of GRAP vide its order dated 21.11.2025 for implementation with immediate effect by all concerned (available on CAQM website i.e., caqm.nic.in)," Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement.

"The sub-committee, accordingly, decides to revoke with immediate effect its orders dated 13.12.2025, for invoking actions under stage 4 ('Severe+' Air Quality >450) of modified schedule of GRAP," it said.

(This is a developing story.)