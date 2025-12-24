Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999705https://zeenews.india.com/india/caqm-sub-committee-revokes-stage-4-of-grap-across-ncr-with-immediate-effect-2999705.html
NewsIndiaCAQM Sub-Committee Revokes Stage-4 Of GRAP Across Delhi NCR With Immediate Effect
AIR POLLUTION

CAQM Sub-Committee Revokes Stage-4 Of GRAP Across Delhi NCR With Immediate Effect

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP on Wednesday revoked Stage-IV of the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CAQM Sub-Committee Revokes Stage-4 Of GRAP Across Delhi NCR With Immediate EffectRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP on Wednesday revoked Stage-IV of the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions, issued a modified schedule of GRAP vide its order dated 21.11.2025 for implementation with immediate effect by all concerned (available on CAQM website i.e., caqm.nic.in),"  Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement. 

"The sub-committee, accordingly, decides to revoke with immediate effect its orders dated 13.12.2025, for invoking actions under stage 4 ('Severe+' Air Quality >450) of modified schedule of GRAP," it said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest