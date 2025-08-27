Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952210https://zeenews.india.com/india/car-bike-toppling-caught-on-camera-jammu-s-fourth-tawi-bridge-collapses-amid-heavy-rains-dramatic-video-surfaces-2952210.html
NewsIndia
TAWI RIVER

Car, Bike Toppling Caught On Camera: Jammu’s Fourth Tawi Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Following continuous rainfall in Jammu, the water level of the Tawi River surged, causing damage to the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar, where several vehicles were left stranded. The bridge later collapsed on camera, triggering fresh concerns over its safety record.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Car, Bike Toppling Caught On Camera: Jammu’s Fourth Tawi Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Dramatic Video SurfacesImage: Social Media/ X

Following continuous rainfall in Jammu, the water level of the Tawi River surged, causing damage to the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar, where several vehicles were left stranded. The bridge later collapsed on camera, triggering fresh concerns over its safety record.

The Fourth Tawi Bridge, built at a cost of ₹147 crore and inaugurated by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in 2013, has a history of repeated failures. It collapsed in September 2014, barely 15 months after inauguration, and again in June 2016, leading to prolonged closures and inquiries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Have A Look At Video

At least 30 people lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.

Heavy rains and flash floods also wreaked havoc in the Kashmir Valley, causing severe damage to infrastructure. On Tuesday, a cloudburst was reported in Jammu’s Doda district, resulting in flash floods and casualties.

Just days earlier, flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar district’s Chisoti village, the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple on August 14, claiming several lives, mostly pilgrims, and leaving many others injured.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK