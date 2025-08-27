Car, Bike Toppling Caught On Camera: Jammu’s Fourth Tawi Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Following continuous rainfall in Jammu, the water level of the Tawi River surged, causing damage to the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar, where several vehicles were left stranded. The bridge later collapsed on camera, triggering fresh concerns over its safety record.

The Fourth Tawi Bridge, built at a cost of ₹147 crore and inaugurated by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in 2013, has a history of repeated failures. It collapsed in September 2014, barely 15 months after inauguration, and again in June 2016, leading to prolonged closures and inquiries.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.



Latest visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/wWclLwwDjK — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

At least 30 people lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.

Heavy rains and flash floods also wreaked havoc in the Kashmir Valley, causing severe damage to infrastructure. On Tuesday, a cloudburst was reported in Jammu’s Doda district, resulting in flash floods and casualties.

Just days earlier, flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar district’s Chisoti village, the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple on August 14, claiming several lives, mostly pilgrims, and leaving many others injured.