Car Stunt Goes Wrong: Boys Go Viral After Risky Act, Delhi Police Reply In Kind — What Happened Next?

A risky car stunt performed by a group of young boys on Delhi roads went viral on social media, drawing reactions from netizens—and now a clever response and strong action from the Delhi Police that quickly caught public attention.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced online showing the boys performing dangerous stunts with moving cars on the road. The clip showed complete disregard for traffic rules and public safety, prompting widespread concern among viewers.

Taking action, the Delhi Police acknowledged the viral clip and arrested five individuals who were performing stunts on the road, endangering their own lives as well as those of others.

Without directly naming the individuals involved, delivered a serious message about road safety.

The Delhi Police, in a post on Instagram, informed, "The I.P. Estate police station team of Delhi Police (@DCPCentralDelhi) has arrested five youths who were performing stunts on the road, endangering their own lives as well as those of others."

"Taking cognisance of the video that went viral on social media, the police team identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and took them into custody," the police added.

Four vehicles used for the stunts have also been seized.

Netizens' Reaction To Delhi Police Video

"This is giving Gen Z intern hired at the Police social team," a comment under the video read.

"I really like it that institutions using modern ways to connect with modern generation," another individual commented.

"Delhi Police never disappoints," a comment read.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of youngsters attempting risky stunts for social media clout, often underestimating the dangers involved.