Cargo Aircraft Lands Safely In Chennai After Engine Fire: Report
A cargo aircraft was reportedly forced to land in Chennai after its engine caught fire, according to media reports.
Trending Photos
A cargo aircraft was reportedly forced to land in Chennai after its engine caught fire, according to media reports.
(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited. Stay updated with Zee News for more updates)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement