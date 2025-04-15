Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886402https://zeenews.india.com/india/case-mein-kuch-nahin-hai-robert-vadra-on-ed-summons-in-gurugram-land-case-2886402.html
NewsIndia
ROBERT VADRA

'Case Mein Kuch Nahin Hai’: Robert Vadra On ED Summons In Gurugram Land Case

Robert Vadra, after ED appearance in Delhi, called the Gurugram land case baseless and hoped for a quick resolution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Case Mein Kuch Nahin Hai’: Robert Vadra On ED Summons In Gurugram Land Case Image: ANI

After appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the Gurugram land case, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Husbad and businessman Robert Vadra voiced his dissatisfaction with the proceedings, stating that there was "nothing" substantial in the case and expressed hope for a swift conclusion to the investigation.

"Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK