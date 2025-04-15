'Case Mein Kuch Nahin Hai’: Robert Vadra On ED Summons In Gurugram Land Case
Robert Vadra, after ED appearance in Delhi, called the Gurugram land case baseless and hoped for a quick resolution.
After appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the Gurugram land case, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Husbad and businessman Robert Vadra voiced his dissatisfaction with the proceedings, stating that there was "nothing" substantial in the case and expressed hope for a swift conclusion to the investigation.
"Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.
