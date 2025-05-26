Cash At Judge’s House: SC Rejects Application To Reveal Report Of In-House Panel

Cash At Judge’s House: The Supreme Court has rejected an application seeking a copy of the report of the court-appointed in-house panel, which was formed to enquire into the alleged cash recovery at the house of former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The application was filed under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, reportedly by an advocate from Maharashtra.

This stems from the incident when a pile of burnt cash was discovered allegedly at the residence of Justice Varma in Delhi after a fire on March 14. Following the incident, a three-member committee was constituted to conduct an inquiry.

According to the news agency IANS, the top court registry, the apex court registry, also refused to reveal a copy of the communication written by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to the President and Prime Minister in this matter.

After the allegations of cash discovery, Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had informed in a statement that then CJI Khanna had written to the President and the PM, and forwarded the report of the three-member committee.

"Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to Hon’ble the President of India and Hon’ble the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated 03.05.2025 along with the letter/response dated 06.05.2025 received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma," the press release of the apex court said.

Later, a two-judge bench of the apex court refused a plea seeking criminal prosecution of Justice Varma.

"There was an in-house inquiry report. It has been forwarded to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for action. If you are seeking a writ of mandamus, you have to first make a representation to those authorities before which the issue is pending," a bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka told advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara, as per IANS.

(with IANS inputs)