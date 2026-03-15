Cash, controversy and Zubeen Garg’s death: What’s driving the Assam election battle?

Assam Assembly Election 2026: The election schedule for the legislative assembly in Assam has been announced, and the state has entered campaign mode. Political parties have stepped up activity across districts and towns, with posters and party flags appearing in village squares and markets. Senior leaders have also begun visiting constituencies and holding public meetings.

Polling will take place on April 9 in a single phase, on the same day as voting in Kerala and Puducherry. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

With the incumbent government’s term ending on May 20, 2026, all 126 seats in the assembly are up for election. In the previous election held in 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested 93 constituencies and won 60 of them. The party led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a total of 75 seats. The result meant that the alliance lost 11 seats compared with its performance in the 2016 election.

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In 2016, the BJP formed a government in the state for the first time after winning 60 seats in the assembly.

The main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, had contested 95 seats in the previous election and managed to win 29. The alliance led by the Congress secured 50 seats in total. The result showed a gain of 10 seats for the Congress-led bloc compared with the 2016 election.

In the last election, the party led by cleric and politician Badruddin Ajmal, the All India United Democratic Front, had contested 20 constituencies and won 16. The Congress leadership has now ruled out any alliance with the party in the upcoming election.

Instead the Congress has formed a new opposition bloc named the Assam Sonmilito Morcha. The coalition includes the regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad along with several other smaller groups.

Which party is aligning with whom

Seat-sharing discussions are still underway in many parts of the state. Both the BJP and the Congress have not so far clarified how many constituencies each party within their alliances will contest.

The BJP has been negotiating with its long-time ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In the previous election, the BJP had left 22 seats for the AGP, though the regional party managed to win only nine.

The political equation in the Bodoland Territorial Region is also important in this election. The region has 15 assembly constituencies. The BJP has announced that it will contest there in partnership with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Bajali that the BPF would contest 11 seats while the BJP would field candidates in the remaining four.

In the previous election, the BPF had been part of the Congress-led alliance. The Bodoland-dominated constituencies carry considerable political weight. Any losses in these seats could prove costly for the ruling alliance.

In the last election, the BJP had fought in the region with the United People's Party Liberal. The party had controlled the Bodoland Territorial Council until last September. Elections held during that period brought the BPF back to power in the council.

The pattern in Assam politics often shows that the party controlling the Bodoland council becomes a natural ally for the ruling party in the state.

Meanwhile, seat-sharing tensions have already led to political reshuffling. Legislator Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal has withdrawn from its alliance with the Congress after disagreements over the distribution of seats.

Issues dominating the campaign

As the campaign gathers momentum in Assam, several issues have started dominating public discussion.

One of the most talked-about initiatives involves the state government’s Arunoday welfare programme. The government recently transferred around Rs 3,600 crore to nearly 40 lakh women under the third phase of the scheme. Each beneficiary received Rs 9,000 directly in her bank account.

Political observers believe the initiative could help the ruling party attract support among women voters ahead of the election.

At the same time, another issue has stirred strong public sentiment. The death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has triggered strong emotions across the state, especially among youth.

Opposition parties have also intensified their criticism of the government. They have accused CM Sarma and members of his family of corruption. During a recent visit to Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a document titled the People’s Chargesheet. The document listed allegations related to alleged corruption, the growth of what it described as a syndicate-driven system in business activities and alleged transfer of land belonging to indigenous communities to corporate groups.

Gandhi has also been appointed to chair a panel responsible for shortlisting Congress candidates for the election.

The ruling party has responded with strong political attacks. Sarma has repeatedly raised allegations that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has links with Pakistan. The state government later formed a special investigation team to examine those allegations.

BJP and Congress prepare for a direct fight

The emerging political situation suggests that the main contest in the Assam election will once again take place between the BJP and the Congress.

Two leaders stand at the centre of this confrontation. The ruling side is led by CM Sarma, while the Congress campaign increasingly revolves around Gogoi, the som of late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Neither party has formally declared its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress has, however, released its first list of 42 candidates. The list includes Gogoi as the candidate from the Jorhat assembly constituency. The decision is being seen as an attempt to present him as the party’s main challenger to the chief minister.

The BJP has not so far released its candidate list. CM Sarma had indicated that he plans to contest once again from Jalukbari, a constituency he has represented in the assembly since 2001.

Political mobilisation has also intensified through public outreach campaigns. The Congress began a statewide march titled ‘Samay Parivartan Yatra’ (March for Change) on February 26. The BJP responded two days later with its own ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ (People’s Blessing March).

The Zubeen Garg death debate

Garg’s death continues to affect the political mood in the state. Debate on social media show strong emotions among youth, many of whom believe the case still needs clear answers and justice.

Soon after the singer’s death, the chief minister had described the incident as a killing and had said the government would ensure justice. Later statements from the government suggested that justice would ultimately come through courts. This change in tone has created unease among some sections of the public.

A glimpse of this sentiment appeared in Tihu town during the chief minister’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. A group of young men and women raised slogans demanding justice for Garg. Several of them held placards asking when justice would finally be done.

Some political observers believe the issue may influence the mood of younger voters. Others argue that government policies and administrative decisions may also influence voter choices. Supporters of the ruling party point to the state government’s action against illegal occupation of public land. Authorities have cleared nearly 50,000 acres of government land in recent years.

The government has also introduced legal changes in social issues. The administration repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935 as part of efforts to discourage child marriage. Authorities have taken action against individuals accused of promoting such practices. The state has also enacted the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Act, 2025.

Some analysts believe political rhetoric surrounding a group commonly referred to in public debate as Miya Muslims could influence voting behaviour among sections of the electorate.

Another demand raised in the campaign discourse is the long-standing demand of six communities in Assam for recognition as Scheduled Tribes. The ruling party had earlier promised such recognition in its election manifesto.

Results of the previous election

The last assembly election in the state produced the following results in the 126-seat assembly, where 64 seats are needed for a majority.

The BJP alone won 60 seats, while the BJP-led NDA secured a total of 75 seats. On the other hand, the Congress won 29 seats, and its United Progressive Alliance secured 50 seats.

One seat went to other parties.

The vote share stood at 33.6 percent for the BJP and 30 percent for the Congress.

Voter numbers in Assam

The final electoral roll prepared after a special revision in Assam lists more than 24.9 million voters across the state.

The roll includes 12,482,213 male voters and 12,475,583 female voters. The list also records 343 voters who identify as third gender.