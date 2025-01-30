Cash, Liquor, Kejriwal Pamphlets Seized From ‘Punjab Govt’ Car In Delhi; AAP Says...

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case after a vehicle marked with "Punjab government" was intercepted on Wednesday, carrying cash, liquor, and pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), officials said. Responding to the seizure, AAP released a statement claiming it to be a ‘planted stunt’ that is ‘poorly executed and utterly bogus’, the statement further said that the matter was 'totally fake and laughable'.

"Upon searching (the car), we discovered cash, multiple liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets inside the vehicle," Delhi Police said adding that a case has been registered at Tilak Marg police station.

The vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration number, was stopped by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district. The Flying Squad is responsible for addressing violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and investigating complaints related to liquor, arms, and cash used during elections.

Punjab Govt Dismisses Ownership Claims

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has refuted claims that the vehicle intercepted in Delhi with cash, liquor, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets belonged to the state.

In an official statement, the Punjab administration clarified that the seized Hyundai Creta had a forged number plate and did not belong to the government. The state's transport department stated that it had received information about a vehicle bearing Punjab registration number PB35AE1342 being stopped in Delhi for carrying illegal liquor and unaccounted cash.

Upon verification of official records, it was found that the vehicle was originally registered three years ago in the name of a man serving at the Army Dental College in Pathankot. The individual is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra, further confirming that the car was not linked to the Punjab government.

The vehicle with registration number 'PB35AE1342' is a 'Ford Eco Sport' model of 2018 but the four-wheeler intercepted by Delhi Police is a 'Hyundai Creta', said the statement.

The Punjab government stated that the seized vehicle's number plate was forged and lacked the mandatory High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). A record check confirmed that the vehicle was neither owned nor hired by the Punjab government.

BJP Slams AAP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva voiced shock over the incident, stating that 'Rs 10 lakh in cash', liquor, and AAP election material were recovered from a vehicle marked as belonging to the Punjab government in Delhi.

"Till now, we thought Arvind Kejriwal institutionalised corruption in the Delhi government, polluted Yamuna and Delhi's air, but today we understand that he has polluted Delhi's political system too," Sachdeva said.

He added that in his 35 years of public life, he does not recall a single instance of such a large recovery of cash and liquor.