Cash Row: SC Repatriates Delhi HC Justice Varma To Allahabad High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday announced to repatriate of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his hometown Allahabad High Court days after the discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence in new Delhi.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," Collegium said, as per bar and bench.

The decision was taken by the Collegium after the two meetings held on March 20 and another on March 24.