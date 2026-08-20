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Casteist slur inside closed room? Supreme Court explains when SC/ST Act applies

The ruling turns on how the law defines “public view” in such cases.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
Casteist slur inside closed room? Supreme Court explains when SC/ST Act applies
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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