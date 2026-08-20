/Casteist slur inside closed room? Supreme Court explains when SC/ST Act applies

New Delhi: A casteist slur allegedly uttered in a closed room cannot by itself attract the “public view” requirement under the SC/ST Act, the Supreme Court has ruled while quashing proceedings against a school manager.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal against an Allahabad High Court order that had refused to quash proceedings against the manager under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The case arose after the complainant approached the school manager following a dispute involving his two sons, who studied at the school. He alleged that the manager and school staff assaulted him and used casteist slurs against him.
A police case was subsequently registered under the SC/ST Act and a chargesheet was filed.
The school manager’s wife later filed a cross-FIR, alleging that the complainant had verbally abused and assaulted her in the school office. She said the manager intervened and was also assaulted. A local court subsequently took cognisance of the chargesheet in that case as well.
The manager challenged the summons issued by the special court before the Allahabad High Court. The high court refused to interfere and held that the proceedings could not be quashed simply because the case was allegedly motivated by vendetta. It said a prima facie case existed.
The matter then reached the Supreme Court, with the question of whether the alleged casteist remarks were made in “public view” forming the basis of the court’s examination.
The manager’s lawyer argued that the alleged incident took place inside a closed room and that witness statements did not establish that anyone from the public was present or that anyone outside the room had heard the remarks.
The Supreme Court examined Sections 3(1)(R) and 3(1)(S) of the SC/ST Act, which deal with intentionally insulting or intimidating a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe and abusing such a person by caste name in a place within public view.
Referring to principles laid down in earlier judgments, the bench said a place can be considered to be “within public view” when members of the public are present and can see or hear the words allegedly spoken by the accused to the victim.
The court drew a distinction between such a situation and an incident occurring inside a private, enclosed space.
“An incident occurring within four walls where no members of the public are present cannot automatically be deemed to have taken place in ‘public view’,” the bench observed.
The court also found that the witness statements did not establish that the alleged casteist abuse was made in public view.
School teachers who spoke about the dispute confirmed that an altercation had taken place, but none said they were present when the alleged casteist remarks were made. They also did not state that they had heard any such remarks.
The top court therefore cancelled the proceedings against the school manager under the relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. However, it made clear that the proceedings concerning other offences registered under the Indian Penal Code would continue.
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