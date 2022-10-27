CAT 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at iimcat.ac.in- Direct link to download here

CAT 2022: Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 Admit card is released! Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the CAT Admit card 2022 link on the official website of IIM CAT-- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates taking the entrance exam can access the login area to check and download their admission cards. Candidates will need to provide their user ID and password in order to access the same. The CAT 2022 exam is slated for November 27, 2022. Around 400 test locations across 150 cities will host the management admission exam, which will be administered by IIM Bangalore. The CAT 2022 exam will be divided into three sessions, each lasting two hours. Candidates' slots will be communicated to them via their admit cards.

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official IIMCAT website--iimcat.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the login window

Key in your User ID and password

Upon accessing the login window, click on the available CAT Admit card link

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout of the same for future references

CAT 2022: Pattern

VARC section has 24 questions and a weightage of 72 marks

DILR section has 20 questions and a weightage of 60 marks

QA section has 22 questions and a weightage of 66 marks

Candidates will have two hours to complete the 66 total questions on the 198-mark CAT exam test. Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their admit card and a valid ID to the scheduled testing location.