CAT 2022 Admit Card to be RELEASED SHORTLY at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here
CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card today, October 27, 2022. Once released, it would be made available for candidates on the official website - iimcat.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
- CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27
- The duration of the test will be 120 minutes
- The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country
CAT Admit Card 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card today, October 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the IIM Common Admission Test, CAT, can access their admit cards today at iimcat.ac.in. According to the official timetable provided by IIM Bangalore, the IIM CAT Admit Card will be made available for download on the official website starting at 5 PM this afternoon. Candidates are recommended to print their CAT Admit Card soon it is available in order to bring it to their particular exam centres. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room to take the IIM admission test if they do not have their admit cards with them.
CAT 2022 Admit Card - Here’s how to download
- Visit the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link provided to download the admit card
- Enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for
- Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future references.
The direct links will be published here for candidates to use once the CAT 2022 exam admit card is made available. Check back frequently for the most recent information on the CAT 2022 exam, which was held to determine admission to IIM Ahmedabad, Indore, and other branches.
