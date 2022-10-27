CAT 2022 Admit Card to be RELEASED SHORTLY at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT Admit Card 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card today, October 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the IIM Common Admission Test, CAT, can access their admit cards today at iimcat.ac.in. According to the official timetable provided by IIM Bangalore, the IIM CAT Admit Card will be made available for download on the official website starting at 5 PM this afternoon. Candidates are recommended to print their CAT Admit Card soon it is available in order to bring it to their particular exam centres. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room to take the IIM admission test if they do not have their admit cards with them.

CAT 2022 Admit Card - Here’s how to download

Visit the CAT 2022 official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to download the admit card

Enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Your CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The direct links will be published here for candidates to use once the CAT 2022 exam admit card is made available. Check back frequently for the most recent information on the CAT 2022 exam, which was held to determine admission to IIM Ahmedabad, Indore, and other branches.