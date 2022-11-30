topStoriesenglish
CAT 2022 Answer Key, Response sheet to be RELEASED SOON at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022: CAT answer key 2022 to be released soon by IIM Bangalore. Candidates will be able to download from the official website, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CAT 2022 Answer Key, Response sheet to be RELEASED SOON at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 answer key and response sheet for the candidates soon at the CAT exam official website- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access the CAT answer key and response sheet by logging in using their CAT 2022 ID and password. All three CAT exam slots will receive the official CAT answer key 2022. According to trends from the previous year, candidates can anticipate the release of the CAT 2022 slot 1, slot 2, and slot 3 answer keys on December 7. The CAT answer key 2022 will be available in the form of a PDF with all the correct responses to the questions asked in the CAT exam. Candidates will be able to cross-check their responses and calculate a probable CAT score using the CAT exam answer key and response sheet.

CAT 2022: Schedule

CAT 2022 particulars CAT 2022 dates
CAT exam date

November 27, 2022

CAT 2022 answer key release date Yet to be announced
CAT 2022 result date Second week of January 2023

 CAT 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of CAT 2022 - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the “Candidate Login” tab.

Step 3 - Now enter CAT registration ID and password and then click on the “Submit” tab.

Step 4 - Click on the “Download PDF” tab to download CAT answer key PDF.

The IIM CAT exam took place on November 27. (Sunday). Nearly 2 lakh students took the CAT exam in 2022 to be admitted to the best business school in the country. The CAT results will most likely be released within the second week of January 2023.

