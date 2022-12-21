CAT 2022: IIM CAT result DECLARED at iimcat.ac.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has declared the CAT exam result 2022 in online mode on its official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students who appeared in the CAT exam 2022, can check the CAT result 2022 and download the scorecard by entering their CAT login id and password. After the announcement of the CAT exam result, IIM admission will begin based on the CAT 2022 cutoff.

CAT 2022 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the CAT official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Next, click the “Login” link at the top right corner of the CAT webpage.

The link will redirect to the CAT result login page. From there, enter the CAT login credentials (User ID, Password, and Captcha).

After entering the CAT 2022 login details, click on the “Login” button.

Next, click the “CAT 2022 result/ scorecard” download link from the candidate's dashboard menu bar.

Then the CAT 2022 exam result will appear on the monitor. Right-click on the result and click on the “Save as” option to download the scorecard.

A statement on the official statement said: "CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022."