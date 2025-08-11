'Cat Kumar' Joins 'Dog Babu' In Getting Residential Certificate In Bihar; Document Goes Viral

After social media posts claimed that a dog named “Dog Babu” was issued a residence certificate under Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll (SIR) drive, another application has surfaced seeking a residential certificate for a cat.

According to ANI, the applicant's name is "Cat Kumar", with "Catty Boss" as the father and "Catiya Devi" as the mother.

Action Into 'Cat Kumar' Residential Certificate

Following the instructions of Rohtas DM Udita Singh, Nasriganj Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel has registered a case against unknown persons at Nasriganj police station, and an investigation has begun.

'Dog Babu' Residential Certificate

Earlier, a residential certificate was issued in the name of 'Dog Babu' by a Circle Officer in Patna’s Masaurhi area, following which one staff member was terminated and another suspended. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a strong rebuttal to viral social media posts claiming that a dog named “Dog Babu” was issued a residence certificate. The viral document had sparked widespread outrage and mockery.

The rebuttal emphasised that no such residence certificate has been officially submitted or considered valid in any electoral process.

Trump's Residential Certificate In Bihar

As per IANS, in a troubling incident amid the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll in Bihar, an online application for a residential certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump was filed in Samastipur district, prompting the administration to reject the application and lodge an FIR.

According to an official statement released by the Samastipur district administration, the suspicious application was received on July 29, 2025, at the Public Service Centre under Mohiuddin Nagar Block, via application number BRCCO/2025/17989735.

Authorities believe the act was a deliberate attempt to malign the voter list revision process being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission, and an FIR was lodged against an unknown person at the Cyber Police Station in Samastipur.

