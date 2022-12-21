topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CAT 2022 RESULT

CAT Result 2022 SOON: Check IIM CAT result at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT result date 2022: IIM Bangalore will soon announce the CAT result 2022 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check the CAT 2022 result by entering their CAT login credentials, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CAT Result 2022 SOON: Check IIM CAT result at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to announce the CAT 2022 result by December 28, 2022. The CAT 2022 result is scheduled to be released early this year only on the official website. Candidates can view the CAT result 2022 at iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website. By inputting their CAT login credentials user ID and password, candidates can get the CAT scorecard 2022. On November 27, the CAT 2022 exam was held in 151 places throughout the country. A total of 2,22,184 people took the CAT exam for MBA admission. The CAT-accepting colleges will begin their selection procedure based on the CAT 2022 cutoff after the CAT result 2022 announcement. Candidates are recommended to begin preparing for further selection rounds such as GD, WAT, and PI. Candidates should select B-schools based on their CAT scores and apply accordingly.

CAT 2022 Result: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of CAT - iimcat.ac.in.
  • Then find and click on the "CAT Result 2022" link at the top right corner of the CAT webpage.
  • This link will redirect candidates to CAT 2022 result page. From there, the candidate has to enter the CAT login credentials (User ID and Password).
  • After entering the valid CAT login details on the CAT exam result page, click on the “Login” button.
  • Then, click on the “CAT 2022 Result/ Scorecard” download link from the candidate’s dashboard menu bar.
  • The CAT results will appear on the monitor. Right-click on the results and click on the "Save As" option to download the scorecard.

The details, including the overall CAT percentile, will probably be given to the candidate's registered mobile number by SMS after the announcement of the CAT result 2022. The CAT 2022 scorecard will include section grades, overall marks, and the CAT percentile.

Live Tv

CAT 2022 ResultCAT ResultCAT examcat exam 2022cat 2022 dateCAT 2022 exam datecat exam result dateIIM CAT 2022 Result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title