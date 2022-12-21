CAT Result 2022 SOON: Check IIM CAT result at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to announce the CAT 2022 result by December 28, 2022. The CAT 2022 result is scheduled to be released early this year only on the official website. Candidates can view the CAT result 2022 at iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website. By inputting their CAT login credentials user ID and password, candidates can get the CAT scorecard 2022. On November 27, the CAT 2022 exam was held in 151 places throughout the country. A total of 2,22,184 people took the CAT exam for MBA admission. The CAT-accepting colleges will begin their selection procedure based on the CAT 2022 cutoff after the CAT result 2022 announcement. Candidates are recommended to begin preparing for further selection rounds such as GD, WAT, and PI. Candidates should select B-schools based on their CAT scores and apply accordingly.

CAT 2022 Result: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

Then find and click on the "CAT Result 2022" link at the top right corner of the CAT webpage.

This link will redirect candidates to CAT 2022 result page. From there, the candidate has to enter the CAT login credentials (User ID and Password).

After entering the valid CAT login details on the CAT exam result page, click on the “Login” button.

Then, click on the “CAT 2022 Result/ Scorecard” download link from the candidate’s dashboard menu bar.

The CAT results will appear on the monitor. Right-click on the results and click on the "Save As" option to download the scorecard.

The details, including the overall CAT percentile, will probably be given to the candidate's registered mobile number by SMS after the announcement of the CAT result 2022. The CAT 2022 scorecard will include section grades, overall marks, and the CAT percentile.