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NewsIndiaCatering truck crashes into parked IndiGo plane at Kolkata airport
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Catering truck crashes into parked IndiGo plane at Kolkata airport

A parked Infigo aircraft suffers minor damage after a catering truck crashes into the plane at Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Catering truck crashes into parked IndiGo plane at Kolkata airportIndigo parked plane faces minor damage after catering truck crashes at Kolkata Airport. (Image: IANS (L)/ X (R)

A parked Infigo aircraft suffers minor damage after a catering truck crashes into the plane at Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bay No. 51, where a catering vehicle lurched forward upon starting and collided with the parked IndiGo aircraft's engine, causing minor damage.

A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft. Relevant authorities have been notified.

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The aircraft is grounded for thorough inspections and required maintenance before resuming operations. We are collaborating closely with officials on the investigation.

Flight 6E 6663 (Kolkata to Guwahati) has been reassigned to an alternate aircraft.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the catering vehicle lurched forward upon startup, slamming into the aircraft's engine.

We will closely collaborate with authorities on the investigation," IndiGo stated.

This follows similar incidents: In February, wingtips of IndiGo flight 6E 791 and Air India AI 2732 clipped while taxiing at Mumbai airport, with all passengers safe. Last August, an IndiGo Airbus A321's tail struck the runway in Mumbai during a low-altitude go-around amid bad weather.

Although there have been no reported injuries or any major mishap.

 

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