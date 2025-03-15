Caught On Cam: Explosive Thrown At Temple In Amritsar, Police Suspect ISI Link; BJP Questions Law And Order In Punjab

A blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala in Punja’s Amritsar late Friday night after two bike-borne men lobbed an object, suspected to be explosive, at the temple.

A CCTV footage of the explosion outside the Thakur Dwara Temple in Amritsar surfaced. In the video, two unidentified people can be seen coming to the temple on a bike, and after waiting, one of them throws some explosive material toward the temple, after which they fled the scene.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident has caused panic among the residents in the Amritsar's Khandwala area.

In the explosion, the temple walls were damaged and window panes were shattered, officials informed on Saturday, as per PTI.

After the grenade was lobbed at the temple, a Forensics Team carried out an investigation, collecting samples from the spot, ANI reported.

While speaking to ANI, Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar suggested the involvement of the Pakistan Intel agency, ISI, in the blast.

He said, "We got information at 2 a.m. We reached the spot right away. The forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab."

#WATCH | Punjab: Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar says, "We got information at 2 a.m. We reached the spot right away. The forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances… https://t.co/RVVHuy2IGr pic.twitter.com/ybdo5gcXMp — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, commenting on the matter, said that there are always attempts to disturb the peace in the state.

According to ANI, he said, "There are always many attempts to disturb the peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state… During the festival of Holi in other states, the police had to use a lathi-charge during processions. But such things do not happen in Punjab... The law and order situation in Punjab is good."

On the other hand, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to the social media platform X to slam the state government and wrote, "Law and order in Punjab as totally collapsed under AAP and Bhagwant Mann."

"Punjab police busy giving VVIP security to Kejriwal & meanwhile free run for terror, nasha Mafia and gangsters," he continued.

Grenade attack in Amritsar Reportedly on a Temple

Series of such attacks have taken place on police posts, etc over the last few months



Law and order in Punjab as totally collapsed under AAP & Bhagwant Mann



Punjab police busy giving VVIP security to Kejriwal & meanwhile free… pic.twitter.com/pijvK3bkSV — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) March 15, 2025

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Dr. Daljit Cheema said that this is the thirteenth such blast in the area and is proof of the complete collapse of law and order in the state. He then demanded a high-level judicial inquiry to identify the culprits.

He took to X and wrote, "Both Union & State governments should take moral responsibilities of these incidents & should desist from interfering into the religious affairs of Sikhs and stop provoking forces who want to illegally take control of Sikh institutions."

The SAD strongly condemned the incident of blast near Thakur Duar Mandir in Sri Amritsar. This is the 13th such blast in the area & is proof of complete collapse of law & order in the state. It is a serious & sensitive incident which has hurt the sentiments of the people. A high… — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) March 15, 2025

This incident comes to light after, on Friday, five people were injured when they were attacked by a rod-wielding man in Amritsar's Golden Temple complex.

(with agencies' inputs)