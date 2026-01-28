Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was killed on 28 January 2026 when the private jet he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames while attempting to land at Baramati Airport, authorities have confirmed. The Learjet‑type aircraft reportedly lost control during an emergency landing attempt at around 08:45 AM after departing Mumbai and was seen breaking into pieces and engulfed in fire and smoke on impact.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that no one on board survived. Pawar and four other occupants, including two pilots, an attendant and his personal security officer, died in the crash.

Emergency services, police and locals were at the scene as rescue operations continued amid thick smoke and scattered wreckage.

Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most senior political figures, was en route from Mumbai to Baramati to attend public engagements amid ongoing local elections when the accident occurred.

His death marks a major shock in the state’s political landscape, given his long tenure in Maharashtra politics and his role as a key leader of the NCP.

Leaders across the nation and state have expressed grief over the death of Pawar.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him."

NCP-SCP MP Nilesh Lanke said, "This is a huge loss for the entire Maharashtra."

NCP-SCP leader & former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, failed to find words and broke down on the news of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's passing away in a plane crash in Baramati

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said," Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

Further details on the cause of the crash and an official DGCA investigation are awaited.