NewsIndia
DELHI PARKING DISPUTE

Caught On Camera: CCTV Reveals Delhi Parking Murder Of Huma Qureshi's Brother; Accused Brothers Held | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi over a parking dispute. Shocking CCTV footage emerges showing attack; two brothers arrested.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: CCTV Reveals Delhi Parking Murder Of Huma Qureshi's Brother; Accused Brothers Held | VIDEOCCTV Reveals Delhi Parking Murder Of Huma Qureshi's Brother (PHOTO: X/IANS)

Asif Qureshi, 42, a cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, was tragically murdered on Thursday night in Delhi's Nizamuddin area following a parking dispute. Police have arrested two brothers, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), in connection with the crime.

Shocking CCTV footage of the attack, which has now emerged, reveals the two suspects attacking Asif Qureshi with a sharp weapon. The video is of a physical argument turning violent, with one of the brothers repeatedly punching Asif. Onlookers and Asif's wife can be seen trying to intervene and calm the situation.

The event occurred in the Bhogal Bazar Lane of Jangpura, Nizamuddin. The fight ensued at 10 PM on Thursday evening when Asif requested a man to drive away a two-wheeler blocking the main entrance of his residence. The fight escalated into violence, with Asif being attacked by what police termed a "poker-type" pointed weapon.

Asif received a serious chest injury and was right away taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors officially pronounced him dead. Ujjwal and Gautam, the arrested brothers, allegedly reside a few meters from the house of Asif.

Family Alleges Premeditated Attack

Asif Qureshi, who owned a chicken business in the national capital, is left behind by his two wives. His wife Shaheen shared the spine-chilling details to NDTV, saying, "Around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbor parked a scooter right in front of our house…My husband, Asif, asked him to drive it away. The man insulted Asif and said he would return."

She went on, "The man, with his brother, came within minutes and stabbed Asif with a knife. I had called Javed, my brother-in-law, but by the time he arrived, Asif had lost quite a lot of blood and passed away."

Asif's uncle, Saleem Qureshi, Huma Qureshi's father, repeated the version: "Two men parked a scooter outside the house. Asif told them to push it aside and not obstruct the gateway. This resulted in a quarrel that became physical. They were two, together they murdered my nephew."

Members of the deceased person's family claim that Asif was targeted deliberately. Javed, a family member, said that there had been two prior deliberate fights with Asif, indicating a trend of planned assault.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has not made any statement about the incident yet. The Delhi Police have filed a case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is in progress. Asif's body has been taken in for post-mortem.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

