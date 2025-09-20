Caught On Camera: Family Steals Bedsheets From Express Train; Railway Seva Responds

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a family was apparently caught taking bedsheets from an express train. The video has sparked reactions from netizens and prompted the Railway Seva to respond to the situation.

The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral. Sharing the video on X, the user mentioned in the caption that the incident is of the AC 1st Class of Purushottam Express. In the purported video, the person recording the video could be heard talking to the man in Bengali as the woman takes out the bedsheet from their bag.

The man says that the bedsheet was mistakenly taken, and the caption of the post reads, "Traveling in 1st AC of Purushottam express is a matter of pride itself."

"But still people are there who don't hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel," it added.

In the comment section of the post, Railway Seva, an official account, responded and wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."

Internet Reacts

“I have heard about people who are rich enough to stay in five-star hotels and still take small items like linens, pillows, and decorative pieces. Sometimes stealing has less to do with economic background. It’s a compulsive behavior very very commonly found in people,” a comment read.

“I hope an FIR was lodged for stealing... Even if there's no action, just keep it on their record,” another one wrote.

“Railway should start banning people from using trains,” a user commented.

“Railways should introduce options like the Meal system, if you want to take it you should pay some Extra amount,” an X user wrote.

“Like that if some one wants to take a bedsheet they should pay Extra for New bedsheet,” another comment read.

In Indian Railways, bedsheets and blankets are provided to passengers traveling in sleeper and air-conditioned classes on long-distance trains to ensure a comfortable journey. These are usually cleaned and regularly maintained by the railway staff. Passengers use the bedding and return it at the end of their journey.