Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985308https://zeenews.india.com/india/caught-on-camera-fresh-cctv-shows-jaish-terrorist-umar-mohammad-using-phones-before-red-fort-attack-2985308.html
NewsIndia
JAISH-E-MOHAMMED

Caught On Camera: Fresh CCTV Shows Jaish Terrorist Umar Mohammad Using Phones Before Red Fort Attack

Newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed the movements of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Umar Mohammad in the days leading up to the Red Fort blast in Delhi. The footage, from a Faridabad mobile shop on October 30, shows Mohammad using two mobile phones simultaneously, handing one to the shopkeeper while holding another, and visibly nervous while charging the device.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On Camera: Fresh CCTV Shows Jaish Terrorist Umar Mohammad Using Phones Before Red Fort AttackVisual of Dr. Umar, accused in the bomb blast near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. (Photo: IANS/Social Media)

Newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed the movements of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Umar Mohammad in the days leading up to the Red Fort blast in Delhi. The footage, from a Faridabad mobile shop on October 30, shows Mohammad using two mobile phones simultaneously, handing one to the shopkeeper while holding another, and visibly nervous while charging the device.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

interstellar comet
3I ATLAS Sparks Alien Speculation Again: New Viral Images Circulating
LG Manoj Sinha
LG Sinha Orders Probe Into 'Extremely Tragic' Nowgam Blast; Says 'Anguished'
Setting Spray
Best Makeup Setting Sprays on Amazon for Long-Lasting Makeup
Technology
Want To Send Message On WhatsApp Without Saving Contact On Your Smartphone?
Nowgam Blast
Nowgam: DGP Confirms 'Accidental Explosion' While Sampling Seized Explosives
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-11-2025 Karunya KR 731 Lucky Draw Shortly
delhi aqi today
Delhi AQI: Air Quality Hits 'Severe,' Wazirpur AQI 450 Despite GRAP III Curbs
Nowgam police station blast
Nowgam Blast: Who Were 9 People Killed in Srinagar’s ‘Accidental’ Explosion?
Technology
Spotify Rolls Out Four New Premium Plans In India; Check New Price, Benefits
Sarbjit Kaur
Pakistan Silence: Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjit Kaur Vanishes Post-Celebrations