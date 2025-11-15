Caught On Camera: Fresh CCTV Shows Jaish Terrorist Umar Mohammad Using Phones Before Red Fort Attack

Newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed the movements of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Umar Mohammad in the days leading up to the Red Fort blast in Delhi. The footage, from a Faridabad mobile shop on October 30, shows Mohammad using two mobile phones simultaneously, handing one to the shopkeeper while holding another, and visibly nervous while charging the device.