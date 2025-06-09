Advertisement
Caught On Camera: Indian Navy, Coast Guard Capture Massive Explosion On Singaporean Ship In -Watch Video

MV WAN HAI 503 was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva, according to the Indian Coast Guard PRO. 

Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have deployed their personnel, aircraft and ships to assist the Singaporean container ship MV WAN HAI 503 after it reported a massive underdeck explosion during the day. However, the ship has reported multiple explosions since then as some of its crew remain missing. The search operation is still underway. Indian Navy has released a video in which massive explosions can be seen rocking the ship. 

MV WAN HAI 503 was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva, according to the Indian Coast Guard PRO. As per the information, five crew members have been injured, whereas four have gone missing. The ship was carrying a total of 22 crew members, and the CGDO who was on the task has been diverted for further assessment.

At around 9:30 am, the Indian Coast Guard received a distress alert from the Singapore-flagged container vessel. The vessel had departed the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, with 22 crew onboard on 06 Jun 25, for the Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai, India, with an estimated time of arrival of 09 Jun 25. ICG assets were diverted immediately and are coordinating rescue operations for the crew.

ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, diverted MV One Marvel, which recovered 18 of the crew. Of the 18 crew rescued, one is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Four crew members (02 Taiwanese, 01 Indonesian and 01 Myanmarese) are missing from the time of the explosion, and their search is in progress. ICG Dornier aircraft is maintaining overhead the vessel for real-time assessment.

The Indian Navy said that it deployed INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft to render necessary assistance. The ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management. However, given the explosions, the vessel is unlikely to make it to the port/dockyards. 

Earlier, it was reported that a cargo ship caught fire off the coast of Beypore in Kozhikode on Monday. The vessel was a Singapore-flagged container ship, which is 270 m long with a draught of 12.5 m, according to the statement by the Coast Guard PRO. 

