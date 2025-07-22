Caught On Camera: Intoxicated Man Kicks, Drags Receptionist By Hair For Asking Him To Wait

A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra’s Thane, showing a female receptionist at a private clinic allegedly being assaulted by a man after she refused him entry into the doctor’s chamber.

"Based on the victim's complaint, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for assault, using obscene language and outraging the modesty of a woman," a police official said, India Today reported.

In a video, the man, identified as Gopal Jha, was allegedly intoxicated and tried to enter the doctor’s cabin and when the female receptionist tried to stopped him, he violently kicked her and dragged her by the hair across the reception area of Shri Bal Chikitsalaya, a private clinic.

The incident took place while the doctor was in a meeting with a representative and had instructed Sonali not to let anyone in. She was eventually rescued by clinic staff and relatives of other patients. The entire episode was captured on CCTV.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Manpada Police Station, and following which a case was registered against Gopal Jha.

According to India Today, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade said, “We have filed a case based on the victim’s statement. We are searching for the accused, and details will emerge after his arrest.”