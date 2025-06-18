A dramatic incident unfolded in Baraut, Baghpat, where a married woman was caught on video jumping from a 12-foot roof of an OYO hotel, allegedly to escape her husband, in-laws, and police. The viral footage, widely circulating on social media, shows the woman, her face covered with a cloth, leaping from the hotel’s back window after being confronted over an extramarital affair.

According to reports, the woman was staying at the hotel with her lover when her in-laws, accompanied by her husband and the Dial 112 police team, arrived after receiving a tip-off. Frightened by their presence, she attempted to flee by jumping from the roof and running from the scene. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of her husband’s family, fueling its spread online.

Sources indicate the couple had been embroiled in legal disputes for some time. The husband reportedly told police he fears for his life, suspecting his wife and her lover may plot to harm him. However, no official complaint has been filed, and police have not taken any action in connection with the incident, per available information.

The viral video has sparked widespread discussion on social media, highlighting issues of personal disputes and public shaming. Authorities have yet to comment on the matter.