Caught On Camera | National Level Basketball Player Dies After Pole Crushes Him During Practice

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player from Haryana’s Rohtak died in a tragic on-court accident after a basketball pole collapsed on him during practice.

Hardik, who had recently returned from a national training camp, was practising at a court in Lakhan Majra on Monday when the pole, reportedly not fixed securely, toppled forward and struck his chest. Despite the desperate attempts of his friends to rescue him, the teenager succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Rohtak me basketball pole girne se National player Hardik ki maut. 4 saal pehle 11 lakh ka fund, 3 mahine pehle CM se shikayat — phir bhi maintenance nahi. Ye sirf hadsa nahi, system ki failure hai.#JusticeForHardik #Rohtak” pic.twitter.com/kDDf7nOG58 — Ak47 (@Ak47Sameerkhan) November 26, 2025

CCTV footage captures the horrifying moment. Hardik is seen training alone, practising a scoring drill by leaping from the three-point line to touch the basket. He executes the move once without issue. On his second attempt, he grabs the rim; the pole suddenly uproots and crashes down on him. Friends, who appear to be resting off-camera, sprint onto the court, lift the fallen structure, and pull him out, but by then it was too late.

Hardik’s neighbours said he had been selected for the national team, and his father, Sandeep Rathi, had enrolled both his sons at a nearby sports club to train regularly. Police recovered the body and handed it to the family after the post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Shockingly, this is the second such tragedy in Haryana within days. In Bahadurgarh, 15-year-old Aman was fatally injured when a basketball pole fell on him during practice in a stadium. He sustained severe internal injuries and later died at Rohtak’s PGIMS hospital. His family has accused doctors of failing to provide proper medical attention. Aman, a Class 10 student, had recently won a medal at his school’s sports meet.

The two back-to-back deaths of young athletes have sparked serious concern over the safety and upkeep of sports infrastructure across Haryana, a state renowned for producing top sporting talent.

Responding to the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said, “Through you, I have come to know about the death of a basketball player. I will inquire and take action accordingly.” Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar called the incident “unfortunate” and added, “A detailed investigation will be conducted. I will write to all District Education Officers and the Education Minister. I will seek information in detail.”