Caught On Camera: Polish F-16 Jet Crash During Airshow Rehearsal, Pilot Killed

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday, resulting in the killing of a pilot during an airshow rehearsal in Radom, central Poland, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the incident, calling it a “great loss for the Air Force.”

A viral video shows the jet attempting a barrel-roll maneuver before plummeting to the ground, exploding into a fireball. Engulfed in flames, it skidded several meters along the runway.

Video:

In a post on social media platform X, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz shared details about the incident’s location and paid tribute to the pilot, praising his “dedication and great courage.”

He said, "In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died - an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences."

He further added that this is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army.

