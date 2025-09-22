Caught On Camera: Ship Headed To Somalia Loaded With Rice, Sugar Catches Fire At Gujarat Jetty

A ship that was anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat caught fire on Monday. The ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia and belonged to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons and was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire became severe due to its load of rice.

According to ANI, officials informed that the fire dousing operation began with three fire brigade vehicles arriving at the scene. The ship was loaded with rice and sugar.

Further information is awaited.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty caught fire.



The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, loaded with rice and sugar, caught fire, and three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the… pic.twitter.com/30qIN02cv7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

Also Read: Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Factory In Bharuch; 15 Fire Tenders Deployed, No Casualties Reported

Cargo Ship Capsize Incident Off Kerala Coast

In a separate incident, after a Liberian-flagged cargo ship belonging to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) capsized off the Kerala coast on May 24, the Fort Kochi coastal police registered a case against the company and others.

According to IANS, confirming the registration of the case, State Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan stated that the FIR was filed based on a complaint from local fisherman Shyamji. The case was registered against the MSC, the Ship's Master, and the crew of the cargo vessel, charging them with sailing the vessel in a manner that could cause injury to fishermen and damage to the coastal environment.

The case was reportedly registered on the day when the Congress had called for a protest in around 50 coastal assembly constituencies.

(with agencies' inputs)