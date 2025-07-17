Caught On Camera: This Is How Pistol-Waving Shooters Storm Patna Hospital, Kill Patient In Shocking Daylight Attack | WATCH

In a daylight incident that has again brought Bihar's law and order situation into sharp focus, five gunslingers boldly stormed into a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning, July 17, 2025, and killed a patient who was on parole. Chandan Mishra, the victim, was a notorious criminal facing dozens of cases of murder, and he died during treatment.

The brazen attack occurred at Paras Hospital in the crowded Raja Bazar area of Patna. Footage from a hospital camera shows the horrifying succession of events: five attackers, some with caps on their heads, strolling into Mishra's room (allegedly Room 209 on the second floor), firing shots, and fleeing. Four were caught running away in a hurry, while one allegedly walked to the stairs in a serene fashion.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikay Sharma confirmed that the incident took place, saying, "A criminal named Chandan Mishra, who is a resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of murder cases are registered, was shifted from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and was taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. The enemy gang attacked him." SSP Sharma further informed that police suspect that a rival gang, which can be the "Chandan Sheru gang" as well, has carried out the attack. They are working with Buxar police to identify the attackers, whose faces have been recorded on the CCTV.

The case has thrown serious doubts on lapses in security in the hospital, and police are also probing if the security personnel of the hospital were part of or negligent. Witnesses witnessed panic and chaos among visitors, staff, and patients after the shots were fired.

This high-profile killing is the fourth of a string of horrendous criminal cases that have bedeviled the Bihar capital in the past few weeks. Among the recent fatalities are businessman Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato.

The rising graph of crime has given robust ammunition to opposition parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, to attack the Nitish Kumar government of JDU-BJP mere months before the state assembly elections.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav strongly attacked the government by asking, "Government-supported criminals barged into the ICU and fired at a patient who was admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this ever happened before 2005?"

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, on the other hand, promised prompt action. "Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be investigated thoroughly and the criminal won't be spared. The Bihar Chief Minister has stated the criminal will be apprehended and punished strictly." Police recovered the casings of bullets and are carrying out forensic tests as part of the ongoing probe.