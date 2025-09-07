Caught On Camera: Wild Boar Chases Leopard In Epic Animal Showdown | VIRAL

A video circulating on social media captures a rare encounter between a wild boar and a leopard. The short clip shows the wild boar chasing the leopard away.

The now-viral video on social media was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on his X handle.

"This leopard just forgot what he is !! Chased away by a wild boar. You never know what you may witness in wild," the officer wrote in the post.

This leopard just forgot what he is !! Chased away by a wild boar.



You never know what you may witness in wild.

Leopards are powerful and agile big cats known for their stealth and adaptability across diverse habitats. They are solitary hunters, relying on their keen senses to stalk prey silently. However, wild boars are also strong mammals with sharp tusks used for defense and foraging. Despite their size, they are surprisingly fast and can be very aggressive when threatened.

Internet Reacts

"ITS A TRAP," a comment read.

"Carnivores naturally have more IQ.. the leopard drew the low IQ herbivorous pig away from its piglets and hunted them down," another user wrote.

"The boar was not afraid but confronted the leopard. Not running away make all wild animals puzzled," an X user wrote in the comment section.

"That big sized boar can give a tiger a tough time, if attacked from the front. The leopard stood no chance and is lucky to escape unhurt," a comment read.

"I think they only fear the size!! Except Lion," another X user commented.

"Omnivorous vs Carnivorous !!" a social media user commented.

"Hunter become hunted or huanted," a user said in the comment section.